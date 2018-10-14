NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals Open to Dealing Patrick Peterson, More

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive back Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals mugs for a photo prior to an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Deone Bucannon as they look to overhaul their roster.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Cardinals have begun to consider a full-scale rebuild and view Peterson as a trade chip who could accelerate that process. The seven-time Pro Bowler is under contract through 2020 at a below-market rate for a corner of his caliber and could draw multiple high draft picks in a trade.

La Canfora categorized it as "likely" Bucannon is sent elsewhere because he has not fit in the team's new defensive system.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

