NFL Trade Rumors: Cardinals Open to Dealing Patrick Peterson, More

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Deone Bucannon as they look to overhaul their roster.



Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Cardinals have begun to consider a full-scale rebuild and view Peterson as a trade chip who could accelerate that process. The seven-time Pro Bowler is under contract through 2020 at a below-market rate for a corner of his caliber and could draw multiple high draft picks in a trade.

La Canfora categorized it as "likely" Bucannon is sent elsewhere because he has not fit in the team's new defensive system.

