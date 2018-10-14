Raekwon Davis Apologizes for Punching Missouri OL Kevin Pendleton

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Raekwon Davis apologized for punching Kevin Pendleton during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 39-10 win over the Missouri Tigers.

"I would like to apologize to Kevin Pendleton, the Missouri Tigers, their fans, Alabama fans, and my teammates and coaches for my actions during tonight's game. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and that's unacceptable. Again I'm sorry and it will never happen again," Davis tweeted early Sunday.

Davis threw multiple punches at Pendleton while the two were down on the field following a play and then kneed him in the back, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The fight did not result in any ejections.

Pendleton said Davis came up to him after the game to apologize.