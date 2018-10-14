Raekwon Davis Apologizes for Punching Missouri OL Kevin Pendleton

Raekwon Davis Apologizes for Punching Missouri OL Kevin PendletonOctober 14, 2018
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Raekwon Davis apologized for punching Kevin Pendleton during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 39-10 win over the Missouri Tigers.
"I would like to apologize to Kevin Pendleton, the Missouri Tigers, their fans, Alabama fans, and my teammates and coaches for my actions during tonight's game. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and that's unacceptable. Again I'm sorry and it will never happen again," Davis tweeted early Sunday.
Davis threw multiple punches at Pendleton while the two were down on the field following a play and then kneed him in the back, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The fight did not result in any ejections.
Pendleton said Davis came up to him after the game to apologize.
"We moved on. He's a talented player. He wished me the best of luck this year. There's no hard feelings," Pendleton said, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Davis had six tackles (1.5 for loss) in the win. It's unclear if his actions will draw any punishment from the team or the SEC.
The incident is Davis' first of this sort, so it's unlikely to do much to hamper his draft stock. ESPN's Mel Kiper currently has Davis as his 15th-best player in the 2019 draft class. Given how quickly he apologized to both Pendleton and publicly, odds are most teams will write this off as a one-time incident—unless something similar comes up later this season.
Predictions for Week 8's Top-25