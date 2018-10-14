Virgil van Dijk Returns to Liverpool Amid Rib Injury Concerns

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has joined Mohamed Salah in returning to Liverpool from international duty after the defender scored the opener during Saturday's 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Germany.

Van Dijk impressed against Germany despite the rib injury, but the Dutch football association, the KNVB, released a statement confirming he wouldn't feature in the friendly against Belgium on Tuesday (h/t Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle).

It read: "After consultation, it was decided to use the player only for the game against Germany."

         

