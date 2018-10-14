Virgil van Dijk Returns to Liverpool Amid Rib Injury Concerns

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk has joined Mohamed Salah in returning to Liverpool from international duty after the defender scored the opener during Saturday's 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Germany.

Van Dijk impressed against Germany despite the rib injury, but the Dutch football association, the KNVB, released a statement confirming he wouldn't feature in the friendly against Belgium on Tuesday (h/t Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle).

It read: "After consultation, it was decided to use the player only for the game against Germany."

