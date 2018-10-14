Barcelona, Manchester City Target Matthijs De Ligt Dismisses January Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has effectively ruled out any chance of leaving the club for rumoured suitors Barcelona or Manchester City in January by pledging his loyalty to the Dutch powerhouse.

Barca and City have been two of the most prominent names linked with De Ligt of late. After playing in Saturday's 3-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Germany, the defender was asked which of those clubs he would prefer to join, responding: “Ajax! The newspapers need to write something, it’s normal (the stories).”

The Independent's Jack Watson also cited a recent quote Ajax director of football, Marc Overmars, gave to LaRoma24.it ruling out a winter exit: “The percentage that De Ligt leaves Ajax in January is zero per cent.”

Fan account Dutch Football provided more from De Ligt's response, which suggested his intention to do away with transfer rumours and simply get on with his work at the Johan Cruyff Arena:

It's the kind of answer we've come to expect from a player like De Ligt, who even at 19 years of age, displays a professionalism and stoutness in his performances unbecoming of one so young.

It's also indicative of why clubs like City and Barcelona are said to be interested in his talents. The Citizens have star centre-backs in Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, but club icon and captain Vincent Kompany only has a contract until the end of the season and will turn 33 in April.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have more pressing need to sign a new star in central defence. Gerard Pique is contracted until 2022, but the 31-year-old has been in shaky form this season.

To say he's beyond his years in maturity would be an understatement, and the teenager became the youngest player in almost a century to reach 10 caps for the Netherlands on Saturday, per Football Talent Scout:

De Ligt would improve either team, but Barca are the admirer in more dire need. Thomas Vermaelen, 33 in November, looks set to leave at the end of this season, while Samuel Umtiti, 24, and summer signing Clement Lenglet, 23, are still developing at the Camp Nou.

What's more, Mundo Deportivo (h/t The Spanish Football Podcast) recently highlighted the injury concerns surrounding Umtiti and Vermelen, which has only further restricted Ernesto Valverde's options at the back:

Nevertheless, Ajax aren not the type of club to barter, and Overmars appeared resolute in his judgement regarding De Ligt's chances of leaving Amsterdam in the winter.

If that didn't ward City and Barcelona off sufficiently, De Ligt's own statement of loyalty to Ajax is proof enough that he's happy to remain at his boyhood club, although a major transfer looks to be on the horizon.