Manchester United Transfer News: Milan Skriniar 'Happy to Stay' at Inter Milan

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender and Manchester United target Milan Skriniar has distanced himself from a transfer after saying he'd be happy to stay his "entire career" at the San Siro.

The Slovakia centre-back joined the Nerazzurri in 2017 from Sampdoria and has gone from stride to stride in Milan. Skriniar told Idnes (h/t SportMediaset, via Calciomercato.com) he's content with Inter, and when asked what he thought his current value was, replied:

"How much are you worth? I have no idea, I really don't know anything about transfer prices. I know that the amounts that are being mentioned are huge but who knows if it is even true, let's see.

"Inter Milan? I would be happy to stay here for my entire career, similar to Marek Hamsik with Napoli. Inter are a huge club and the fact that we are in the UCL gives us even more visibility. It's amazing to play in the UCL, it's a dream come true for sure. When I heard the Uefa Champions league song at the San Siro in our game against Tottenham, I got the chills..."

The Milan club look likely to keep up Champions League tradition for the time being, too. They invested well to build a better squad under Luciano Spalletti this past summer and sit third in Serie A after eight matches.

United don't seem the most appetising of teams at present, either, as the club are eighth in the Premier League, seven points off the summit. Skriniar recently responded directly to rumours linking him with Jose Mourinho's side, per sports writer David Amoyal:

Mourinho's centre-back issue is nothing new, and is now a long-standing concern at Old Trafford. It appeared the club were onto a success with 2016 arrival Eric Bailly, but after a solid first season, he's slipped into the rotation with Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Lindelof, the other of that quartet to have arrived since Mourinho was appointed manager, has failed to impress as hoped so far. Midfielders Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay have even been deployed in defence this season over other, more natural options.

There's also the matter of Marcos Rojo, who is yet to make a first-team appearance this season after he was injured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina defender missed 31 matches last term and has been injured for 76 games overall since joining United, per Transfermarkt.

The English giant's summer interest in a new central defender was widespread, and former England boss Fabio Capello lifted the lid on another lesser-known Serie A target of theirs, per Calciomercato (h/t Sport Witness):

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News provided more details on the supposed cost it would take to prise Skriniar from Inter:

The £76 million outlay for a defender with the potential of Skriniar, who doesn't turn 24 until February, could be well worth it in today's market. He played every minute of Inter's 40-match campaign last season—when he picked up only three yellow cards—and has never had a serious injury.

However, Inter may not be so ready to let Skriniar leave when they have a ready-made replacement for Miranda, who's now 34 and has a contract expiring at the end of this season.

Add to the equation the fact that Skriniar appears enamoured with Milan and is ready to forge a long-term future at the club, and United may be better off investing their time in more realistic targets.