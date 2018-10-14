Chelsea Transfer News: Maurizio Sarri Won't Deny Failed Gonzalo Higuain Interest

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has effectively confirmed his side were unsuccessful in moving for Serie A striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer and lauded the hitman as a "goal machine."

Sarri's side were closely linked with his former Napoli charge, Higuain, who left Juventus to join AC Milan on loan. However, Sarri told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Metro) of his admiration for the forward, whom he suggested could have won the Scudetto for their old club:

"Whatever response I give will be considered wrong and put words into my mouth.

"All I can say is that I feel Gonzalo left Napoli too soon. If he had stayed for another season, I think we could’ve been in a condition to win. Higuain was a part of the fantastic mechanism we created, we understood each other so well.

"It was perfect synchronicity and the regrets will probably stick with us. I miss Higuain a great deal. I miss him because he’ll keep scoring goals until the day he dies. He is a goal machine, a systematic and automatic jackpot."

The UEFA Europa League Twitter account indicated how Sarri has been correct so far this season, with Higuain only failing to score in his first two league games for the club as things stand:

Higuain was already at the Stadio San Paolo when Sarri arrived in 2015, and the pair worked together for only one season—the best scoring campaign in the striker's career (38 goals in 42 games)—before he joined Juventus.

The South American's record for Milan thus far is six goals in seven games, continuing the even more prolific habits he's developed in Italy, per commentator Adam Summerton:

Higuain wasn't as successful at Real Madrid, although his record of 122 goals in 264 matches for Los Blancos is impressive nonetheless and at least poses the question as to whether he could be a hit in the Premier League.

A move now looks unlikely, though, as he prepares to turn 31 in December and will only make his move to the San Siro permanent in the summer, when his season-long loan reaches its conclusion.

Higuain has encountered some criticism in his career for failing to show up on the big stage, particularly while on international duty for Argentina, but his sheer scoring numbers speak for themselves.

Chelsea currently have record signing Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as options up front, and Sarri has signalled his belief in the former to fulfil his potential, per sportswriter Gabriele Romano:

Neither of those talents has been anywhere near Higuain's scoring numbers, however—they have a combined two Premier League goals this season—and one can see why Sarri may long for his former understudy.

The Blues are relying on Eden Hazard for much of their goals at present, and attack-focused Sarri appears to be longing after old successes in London, just as he attempts to make the most out of his current options.