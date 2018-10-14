NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Upset Saturday Rocks Top 25

0 of 6

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

If change is scary, the latest AP Top 25 is not for you, because an upset-filled Week 7 of college football has shaken up the rankings in a massive way.

Only No. 1 Alabama and No. 10 UCF stayed in the same position. That's it.

Four top-10 teams lost, including a pair of previous unbeatens in Georgia and West Virginia. Washington and Penn State departed from the upper portion of the poll, while LSU and Michigan surged in to replace them following huge victories.

Week 7 was a perfect reminder of how quickly things change in college football. We've taken an in-depth look at the frenzied weekend and laid out the impact on the AP poll.