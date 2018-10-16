SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

14 of 14

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama got off to its customary quick start against Missouri on Saturday night, scoring on the second play from scrimmage on an 81-yard scoring strike from Tua Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy.

The defense overcame a lull in the middle of the game to shut out the Tigers in the second half. And while the Crimson Tide didn't score more than 50 points again, they still came away with a dominant 39-10 win.

Now, they will travel to rival Tennessee next weekend to face a Vols team that got a signature win over Auburn this past weekend. Playing the Crimson Tide is a different animal, though.

If you're wondering how coach Nick Saban will manage Tagovailoa with his injured knee against the Vols, so is everybody else. The Tide have a bye week before facing the LSU Tigers afterward, and they'll need a healthy Tua to beat LSU.

Though Tennessee is improving, the Vols can't put up the kind of fight that will threaten the Tide, so it may make sense for Tagovailoa to rest. Will Alabama gamble on that?

The defensive strides against Mizzou was good for the Tide to see as they continue to progress toward the College Football Playoffs. The second-half schedule is going to be much tougher for UA, and the Tide need to continue to improve, even if there's no question they're the top team in the nation.

Saban continues to recruit the best players and develop the best team, and the scary thing for the rest of the country is this Alabama team isn't as good as it can be yet.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference andCFBStats.com and recruiting data courtesy of 247Sports. Odds provided by OddsShark.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Shepard.