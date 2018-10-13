WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Cleared for in-Ring Return After Reported Back Injury

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is reportedly ready to return to action more than one month after last wrestling in a televised match.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Banks will be back on the road next week for WWE live events.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Thursday that Banks has been dealing with a back injury, but WWE has not made her status public.

The Boss has not competed in a televised match since she teamed with Bayley to defeat Ember Moon and Dana Brooke on Sept. 3.

Due to her injury, Banks was removed from the Mixed Match Challenge and replaced by Mickie James as Bobby Lashley's partner.

Banks' return comes at an ideal time since WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, is set for Oct. 28.

Banks is a former NXT Women's champion and four-time Raw Women's champion who has had a significant impact on the growth of women's wrestling in WWE.

While it is currently unclear what type of role she'll have at Evolution, it seems likely the 26-year-old will have some involvement with Bayley, who has been her on-screen friend and rival in recent months.

