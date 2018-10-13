Schefter: Ex-Ravens WR Breshad Perriman, Browns Agree to Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly giving former first-round pick Breshad Perriman a chance to turn his career around. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns will sign Perriman to a contract and put him on their active roster. 

Cleveland will be Perriman's third team in 2018. He started the season with the Baltimore Ravens before being released on Sept. 1 during their final roster cuts. 

Perriman signed a deal with Washington on Sept. 17, but he was released four days later without playing in a game. 

The Browns badly needed to add depth at wide receiver heading into their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles ChargersRashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (shoulder) have already been ruled out. 

Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway will be Cleveland's top two receivers against the Chargers, but Rod Streater is the only other healthy wideout on the roster who has appeared in a game this season. 

Perriman has been a bust thus far due to injuries. The 25-year-old has 576 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches in 27 games since being drafted No. 26 overall by the Ravens in 2015. 

Related

    Who's the Best QB Under 25?

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Who's the Best QB Under 25?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ultimate Betting Guide to Week 6 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ultimate Betting Guide to Week 6 🤑

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Jefferson Nearly Ruined Greg Joseph’s Game-Winning FG

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Tony Jefferson Nearly Ruined Greg Joseph’s Game-Winning FG

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk