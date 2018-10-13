Winners and Losers of Week 7 in College Football

0 of 13

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Upset Saturday arrived in a massive way, sending more than a handful of ranked teams to losses and trimming the field of College Football Playoff contenders.

Not only did four Top 10 teams fall, but two of them suffered their second loss of the season. Barring a complete national letdown, Penn State and Washington have been eliminated from championship contention. Technically speaking, Miami and Wisconsin exited, too.

LSU, meanwhile, stayed alive in the CFP chase. The Tigers earned the marquee victory of the week, dominating No. 2 Georgia en route to a 20-point win. Michigan also thrived with a convincing win against a ranked Wisconsin team.

We've recapped the biggest stories of an action-packed week. This piece will be updated as Saturday's games go final.