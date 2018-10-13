Aaron Ramsey's Camp Reportedly Dismiss Manchester United Transfer Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

A source close to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has rubbished rumours the player has been in contact with Manchester United, saying he's still under contract and can't discuss a transfer with other clubs.

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set for an Arsenal exit after the club withdrew a new four-year deal the two parties came close to agreeing on.

Speculation on United's interest has arisen, but Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News provided quotes from a source in Ramsey's circle, who said: "There can’t be any interest in him at the moment because of the regulations. Might be different at the end of the season. Who knows?"

Kelly's report mentioned how Ramsey agreed to join United in 2008 before he eventually left Cardiff City for the Gunners. His situation in north London is precarious, with even a January departure mooted as a possibility.

That is unlikely to happen, though, as Ramsey recently addressed his position at the Emirates Stadium and said he won't leave the club midway through the campaign, per Anfield HQ:

Ramsey's refusal to cut and run could be out of a sense of duty to the club badge, despite everything going on behind the scenes, although Evening Standard reporter James Benge attributed it to something more convenient:

The Wales midfielder turns 28 in December and could be a terrific pickup for the right price or on a free transfer, but one might question how Ramsey would fit into United's plans and whether the club's funds could be better spent.

Benge recently reported that Ramsey is seeking a deal worth £200,000 per week, which would make him one of United's better-paid stars. The club already have Paul Pogba and have signed engine-room figures Fred and Nemanja Matic since Jose Mourinho arrived at the helm.

Ramsey can sign a pre-contract agreement away from Arsenal in January—but only with clubs outside the Premier League—while he could change his mind about a winter exit if he's not being played enough.

Nevertheless, all signs are now pointing to an inevitable parting of ways after Ramsey's agency, Avid Sports and Entertainment Group, suggested on Twitter that its client could be moving on, per Squawka:

The Welshman's camp appears to be treating the subject with extreme care regarding Ramsey's potential move away, and it seems United will have to wait for the proper chance to make their move.