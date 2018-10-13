Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley Ejected from Lakers-Warriors Preseason Game

Los Angeles Lakers teammates Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson were given an early trip to the showers during Friday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Beasley was ejected in the third quarter after getting into a minor scuffle with Draymond Green.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Beasley and Green appeared to smooth things over immediately after the incident, but officials thought Beasley was trying to "re-engage" the Warriors forward and gave him a technical.

"Looking back on it, it looked, I looked pretty aggressive, especially I guess with my MO," Beasley told reporters. "Draymond is one of my really good friends."

The officials threw Stephenson out in the fourth quarter for appearing to throw a punch at Quinn Cook after being fouled.

Despite finishing the game shorthanded, the Lakers secured a 119-105 win over the two-time defending NBA champions by erasing a 17-point deficit. Friday's game was the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

The Warriors will begin defense of their title Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The new-look Lakers, led by LeBron James, tip off Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

