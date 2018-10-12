Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Negotiating to Buy MLS' Columbus Crew

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is seen before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is part of a group attempting to buy MLS club Columbus Crew SC, ESPN.com's Jeff Carlisle reported Friday.

According to Carlisle, Haslam is partnering with Columbus-based businessman Pete Edwards to purchase the franchise from Anthony Precourt.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

