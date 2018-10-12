Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Negotiating to Buy MLS' Columbus Crew

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is part of a group attempting to buy MLS club Columbus Crew SC, ESPN.com's Jeff Carlisle reported Friday.

According to Carlisle, Haslam is partnering with Columbus-based businessman Pete Edwards to purchase the franchise from Anthony Precourt.

