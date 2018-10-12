Report: Manchester United Contact Allegri's Agent Amid Mourinho Firing Rumours

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly Manchester United's top choice to replace Jose Mourinho as manager, should the latter be fired.

Calciomercato (h/t Adam Skinner of the Daily Express) have reported the Red Devils are already taking steps, having made contact with the agent of Juventus boss Allegri. The conversation is said to have revealed Allegri would be open to moving to Old Trafford, per Skinner.

Mourinho remains under pressure despite a recent comeback to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in the Premier League that ended a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Allegri is out of contract with the Bianconeri in 2020, so it's hardly a surprise if big clubs show interest. The 51-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable run in Turin, winning a quartet of Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juve have also reached two UEFA Champions League finals on Allegri's watch. They lost both times, though, to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid two years later.

Those defeats haven't done much to take the gloss off the reputation of a manager who first came to prominence when he helped AC Milan win Serie A in 2011. Noted as an astute tactician, Allegri is a fluid thinker who knows how to handle stars and produce teams balanced enough to be strong defensively and free-flowing in attack.

He also knows how to get the best out of United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman thrived under Allegri before returning to Manchester in a deal worth £89 million in 2016.

Mourinho has since struggled to get on the same page with Pogba. It's a clash of personalities with seemingly only one winner.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/Getty Images

Spanish source Mundo Deportivo (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) reported United owners, the Glazers, have told chief executive Ed Woodward not to sell Pogba.

Mourinho was reportedly facing the sack regardless of what result United achieved against the Magpies, according to the Mirror's David McDonnell.

While there has been no movement yet, reports of United speaking to another manager, particularly one as high-profile as Allegri, will only add to the uncertainty and atmosphere of dysfunction surrounding the club.

Winning the Champions League is Allegri's final barrier with Juventus. If he can achieve it following the club-record signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the Italian may well feel the time is ripe for a new challenge.