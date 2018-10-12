The Best 4-Star Teams to Use on FIFA 19

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 12, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Playing as Real Madrid or Barcelona all the time can get a little boring—why not try something different?

From Crystal Palace to Marseille, these are the best four-star teams to play with on FIFA 19.

             

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Hazard→Madrid: Will It Happen?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard→Madrid: Will It Happen?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Owners View Pogba as 'Untouchable'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Owners View Pogba as 'Untouchable'

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Ramsey: Arsenal Pulled My New Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramsey: Arsenal Pulled My New Deal

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Piatek Could Be Sold and Loaned Back to Genoa in Jan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Piatek Could Be Sold and Loaned Back to Genoa in Jan

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale