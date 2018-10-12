WWE 'Monitoring the Situation' in Saudi Arabia Ahead of Crown Jewel Event

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

WWE released a statement Friday in the wake of reports that a Washington Post journalist was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul this month.

According to Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com, WWE's statement read, "We are currently monitoring the situation."

WWE is scheduled to hold its Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the King Saud University Stadium on Nov. 2.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government told U.S. officials that it has audio and video recordings that prove Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was detained and killed before having his body dismembered.

Turkish officials reportedly believe Khashoggi's killing was ordered by Saudi officials atfer he had written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi officials have denied any involvement.

WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in April, and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE's second-quarter earnings reports suggests WWE may have made $40-50 million from the show.

Meltzer (h/t WhatCulture) also reported that WWE has a 10-year deal to hold events in Saudi Arabia worth $450 million in total.

If WWE does move forward with the Crown Jewel event in November, it already has a stacked card in place.

In addition to Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and Shawn Michaels will return to in-ring action for the first time in eight years to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.