Report: Thierry Henry to Arrive at AS Monaco, Become Club Manager on Saturday

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry will reportedly arrive at AS Monaco on Saturday ahead of signing a deal to become the club's new manager, replacing Leonardo Jardim.

L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) reported the news on Friday:

Henry is currently working as an assistant for the Belgium national team, who will play Switzerland on Friday.

Per L'Equipe (h/t football writer Jeremy Smith), he'll depart the Red Devils after that contest:

The move to Monaco would mark Henry's first stint as a manager, as the only prior experience he has is as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

Monaco parted ways with longtime boss Jardim on Thursday due to a series of poor results in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. He guided the team to the 2016-17 domestic title but couldn't work his magic with the squad this year, and the side occupy the relegation slots.

Things weren't made easy on the tactician due to the club's tendency to pull the trigger on sales:

Hiring the inexperienced Henry would be a major risk for Monaco, and sportswriter Jonathan Johnson believes the club need more drastic changes to find long-term success:

Per MailOnline's Dominic King, Henry was also linked with EFL Championship side Aston Villa. Expectations in Birmingham would likely have been lower initially, and it would have been a safer first move for the 41-year-old.

Henry has been praised for his work with the Red Devils and could be a major success at his former club, but he'll have little time to turn their fortunes around. Monaco will face Strasbourg on October 20 before a crucial Champions League fixture against Club Brugge on the 24th.