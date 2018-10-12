Inter Milan Working on New Contract with Mauro Icardi but 'Aren't in a Rush'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

FERRARA, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A match between SPAL and FC Internazionale at Stadio Paolo Mazza on October 7, 2018 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has said the club are in negotiations with captain Mauro Icardi over a new contract.

The Argentina international striker still has three years remaining on his current terms, but he's been subject to speculation regarding a possible exit lately. 

According to Chris Burton of Goal, the release clause in his deal of €110 million (£96 million) can be triggered in the first two weeks of July by clubs overseas, and that's a concern for the Milan giants.

However, Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio) that talks are ongoing and the club don't feel pressured to hurry to an agreement.

"Icardi's renewal? We are working on it, we aren't hiding that fact," said the sporting director. "We saw each other and talked, we aren't in a rush."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

