PSG Reportedly Want Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger as Director of Football

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to hire Arsene Wenger as their new director of football and have the former Arsenal manager work alongside Thomas Tuchel in the French capital.

According to RMC (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews), Tuchel is not getting along with sporting director Antero Henrique, and Wenger's job would be to work as a bridge between the German and the board.

Wenger has been out of football since he left Arsenal at the end of last season but reports of a return are increasing. Earlier this month Bild (h/t Get French Football News) linked him to Bayern Munich:

The 68-year-old spent more than two decades with the Gunners and guided the team to three Premier League titles, including an unbeaten campaign in the 2003-04 season.

He was replaced by former PSG boss Unai Emery, who made way for Tuchel at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Tuchel has enjoyed a fine start in Paris, guiding the club to nine straight wins in Ligue 1. Per Squawka Football none of his predecessors ever managed that feat:

In the UEFA Champions League, Les Parisiens bounced back from their defeat against Liverpool with a 6-1 demolition of Red Star.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss hasn't been afraid to take risks, such as moving star forward Neymar into a new central role. The decision has drawn praise:

Tuchel's position seems safe right now and likely will continue to be unless the club falters in Europe yet again. In Ligue 1 their advantage is already so large the German can afford to rest some of his starters and take even more chances.

Wenger's many achievements command respect, and he's already close to the club due to his ties with CEO Nasser al-Khelaifi. As reported by the Mirror's Neil McLeman, those ties led to his role as a pundit for beIN Sports in 2016.