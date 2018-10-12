Malcom Agent Says Winger 'Doesn't Like Barcelona Situation'

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

The agent of Barcelona forward Malcom has revealed his client isn't too happy about his situation at the club, but sporting director Pep Segura maintains his time will come.

The Brazilian has barely played since his summer move to the Camp Nou, which came about after he controversially turned down AS Roma at the last minute.

His agent, Junior Minguella, told RAC1 the forward was always likely to struggle for minutes initially (h/t Football Italia): "Every player needs a period of adaptation and minutes on the pitch to prove their worth. He hasn't had them yet, but he'll prove his worth when he does play. He doesn't like the situation, but he's focused and very motivated."

Segura spoke to Sport and denied speculation manager Ernesto Valverde didn't want the player at the club. The coach said he was "the club's signing" but that those comments have been misinterpreted (h/t AS):

"Nothing [is wrong with Malcom]—he's young. We signed him because he has talent.

"Now he's not getting minutes, but there's no problem with [the] staff or anyone. He will have minutes because the season is long.

"Ernesto is also a person at the club. All the decisions are taken together. Valverde never said that in the sense you interpret it.

"He has the maximum respect for all the players and would never take steps to break the equilibrium in the dressing room."

The 21-year-old was a standout for Bordeaux last season, and his sensational play in Ligue 1 led to plenty of speculation.

He agreed to a transfer to the Italian capital, but Barcelona jumped in at the last second. The move was at such an advanced stage that Roma had already announced it and fans were waiting to welcome him at the airport.

The Catalan club was criticised for interfering after an agreement had already been reached. Malcom's decision-making was questioned too, as analysts predicted he wouldn't see much playing time at the Camp Nou.

Per commentator Matteo Bonetti those fears have come true; Malcom has played just 25 minutes of football this season:

While it's still early days in Malcom's Barcelona career, the move appears to have been the wrong one for his development. Roma haven't enjoyed a great start to the season, but the Giallorossi have rotated freely, giving most of their top prospects ample playing time.

Justin Kluivert was their marquee signing in the summer, and in all likelihood, Malcom would have slotted into the pecking order ahead of the Netherlands international. The 19-year-old has done most of his damage coming off the bench, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Cengiz Under have been the regular starters on the wings.

Malcom is stuck behind Ousmane Dembele in the Barcelona pecking order, and Lionel Messi has also moved out wide when the Catalans have gone to a three-man attack. Dembele started the season in excellent form, making good on his enormous potential after he seemed like a dud last season.