Tottenham Reportedly Make Christian Eriksen 'Important' Contract Offer

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an "important" contract offer to Christian Eriksen amid recent links to Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Spurs are keen to tie down the Danish playmaker to a new deal, with his current terms set to expire in 2020. It's added the offer would be as "important" as the one last signed by star goalscorer Harry Kane.

Mundo Deportivo also reported Eriksen is yet to agree to an extension, and that's as a result of interest from the European champions. It's added there's a belief the longer the Dane stalls, the more likely it would be that he may earn a move away.

The former Ajax man's agent is said to be aware that Madrid are considering moving for the player in the future.

It was reported by Cadena COPE (h/t Ullal) that Eriksen is being looked at as a possible long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who also left Spurs for the Spanish capital. The Croatian has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and was recently crowned FIFA's Best Men's Player.

Eriksen is not at that level yet, although there's no doubt he has taken his game on to another level under manager Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

Not only is he a creative hub for Spurs, he is also adept at finishing chances himself when they come along:

Tottenham have a number of excellent attacking players, with Kane, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son all able to decide a game with their class. However, when Eriksen is out of the team they struggle for rhythm.

Typically tucked in from the right flank the playmaker is often the man Tottenham look to in the final third.

While Tottenham have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season and sit just two points off the top, James Gheerbrant of The Times commented on how one-dimensional the team can appear without Eriksen in the XI:

The 26-year-old hasn't been in action for Spurs since September 22 when the team beat Brighton 2-1.

There were some fears the injury he had was serious after comments from Denmark manager Age Hareide, although. However, as relayed by Kieran Gill of the MailOnline, Eriksen's agent said the player has "no chronic injuries" and he would be "back as soon as possible."

While Modric is approaching the twilight of his career, he has traditionally operated in a more withdrawn role than Eriksen. If the Dane was to join Madrid at the end of the season, he'd likely be competing with Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez for a spot in the side.