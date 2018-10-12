Glazers Reportedly View Paul Pogba as 'Untouchable' Amid Barcelona Rumours

Jon Super/Associated Press

The Glazer family, Manchester United's owners, reportedly see Paul Pogba as "untouchable" and the Red Devils' own version of Lionel Messi, making a transfer to Barcelona impossible.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) previously reported Pogba wouldn't be joining the Blaugrana due to his salary demands, but the outlet has now stated the deal can't go through due to the Glazers' stance.

Per the report, the Glazers believe Pogba to be an "integral part" of the Red Devils, similar to how the Catalans won't entertain an exit from Messi.

The previous reports mostly centered around the 25-year-old's reported salary demands of €12 million per year. Added to his transfer fee, it wouldn't fit into Barcelona's budget:

Pogba was linked with a move to the La Liga giants throughout summer, and the speculation hasn't died down since.

The former Juventus man hasn't done himself any favours with some of his public comments. Earlier this week he told Agence France-Presse (h/t Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard) it's "hard to concentrate" following France's FIFA World Cup win. He also appeared to criticise manager Jose Mourinho and his defensive playing style last month, per Richard Jolly of the Guardian.

An exit from Old Trafford seems ever more likely. The Mirror's Andy Dunn is among those who have called on the club to present him with a new contract and "call his bluff":

Pogba is the face of the club, however, and the financial aspect of a transfer would complicate matters.

Even if the Red Devils wanted to part with the France international there would only be a handful of clubs that could come up with the transfer fee it would take to land him. Add to that his hefty wage demands and you end up with a difficult deal.

Things get nearly impossible if the Glazers decide they don't want to play ball. United have enormous financial reserves and no need to cash in on a player they want to keep around.