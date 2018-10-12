Aaron Rodgers Hopes to Avoid Large Brace After Setback with Knee Injury

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he experienced "kind of a setback" with his knee during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but he doesn't want to wear a large brace for the upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I hope not," Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "The goal would be to wear the same brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff, and we're going to [use] the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I'm able to do on Monday."



Demovsky explained the Detroit game was the first time Rodgers wore a smaller brace this season since he was injured in the opening win against the Chicago Bears. He wore a larger brace for the preceding three contests but suffered the setback while taking a hit from linebacker Christian Jones.

"Yeah, kind of a setback last week, the beginning of the week," Rodgers said. "Got to be in the rehab group again today, got a lot of good work in with [assistant trainer] Nate [Weir] and just hoping I get back out there tomorrow and have a feel-good Friday and a practice [Sunday] and be good to go—hopefully back to where I was in Detroit."

Rodgers was carted off the field in Week 1 but dramatically returned to lead the Packers to a 24-23 win after they fell behind 20-0. He was also impressive against the Lions with 442 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, although he lost two fumbles in the 31-23 loss.

Green Bay is 2-2-1 and looking up at the 3-1 Bears and tied with the 2-2-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

There is still plenty of football remaining, but it is difficult to envision this team will challenge for a playoff spot if Rodgers doesn't remain on the field. Monday's game against the 1-4 49ers also brings a sense of urgency since Green Bay's next two contests are at the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and at the defending AFC champion New England Patriots.

Rodgers and Co. would face plenty of pressure for those two daunting road games should they slip against San Francisco, lest they fall too far behind in the NFC North chase.