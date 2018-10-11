Tom Izzo Says Allegations Will Be Handled Differently After Misconduct Case

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Michigan State's athletic department made headlines during the past year for reports it mishandled allegations of sexual assault and violence against women, and men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo said things will be addressed differently in the future.

"Everybody will do stuff different now," Izzo said at Big Ten media day Thursday, per Dan Murphy of ESPN.com. "Every kid is going to be suspended now on accusations, I think. And that seems good unless it's your kid. And if it's your kid, you're going to look at it differently. Now if it's something that someone did wrong, then we're going to deal with it in an appropriate way, which we have. That's the only thing I'm going to stick by."

