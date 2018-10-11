Report: Pat Riley Called Tom Thibodeau 'Motherf--ker' in Jimmy Butler Trade Talk

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: Miami Heat president Pat Riley attends Day Two of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Two places the word "motherf--ker" has been uttered recently: the White House and trade talks between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

ESPN's Jorge Sedano shared a story of how the Heat's near-trade for Jimmy Butler fell apart, with Pat Riley dropping the big MF on Tom Thibodeau (transcript via Deadspin): 

"There’s been a couple of different incarnations of this deal. The first one, the Heat didn’t want to take back Gorgui Dieng. Then, the next incarnation of the deal was ‘OK forget it, let’s just do it straight up, just for Jimmy on your end.’ They finally relented on Josh Richardson, they were giving them Josh Richardson, then Dion Waiters was going to be the cap filler, and then a protected first-round pick. The medicals were exchanged, which generally in the NBA means this is a done deal. And then, Thibs called back and wanted more picks. And Pat Riley literally—I was told—called him a motherbleeper and hung up the phone."

The Heat and Timberwolves have been negotiating for weeks following Butler's trade request. Miami is considered the only serious suitor at this time, but it appears talks have gone dormant as the regular season draws closer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

