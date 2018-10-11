Terry Rozier Talks About Contract Discussions with Celtics

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier is eligible for a fourth-year contract extension before the 2018-19 season begins, but his priority isn't on how he can receive a raise as the team ramps up its pursuit of an Eastern Conference title.

"We've been trying to focus on us and I've been trying to take the pressure off the extension thing," Rozier said Thursday, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. "So I'm focused on the team. If it's right for me to sign an extension, I will. If it's not, it still can happen in the summer."

As Rozier noted, the two sides will still have an opportunity to strike a deal after the season if they don't agree to terms on a new deal this month.

In that case, the Celtics would have to tender the 24-year-old a $4.3 million qualifying offer to make Rozier a restricted free agent. Boston would then retain the right to match any offer sheet Rozier signs with a competing club.

"I think it's very clear how all of us players, coaches and front office, people in Boston, everybody you run into, how they feel about Terry," head coach Brad Stevens said, per Himmelsbach. "And it'd be great if we could have him here for a long, long time."

Rozier averaged a career-high 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season on 39.5 percent shooting from the field, including 38.1 percent shooting on three-pointers.

He also played a big role in the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference Finals. In 19 postseason appearances, all of which were starts in place of the injured Kyrie Irving, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 dimes and 5.3 boards a night.