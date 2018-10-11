Odell Beckham Jr. Fined by Giants for Comments Against Eli Manning, Team

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines with negative comments about his team during an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson, and he was reportedly punished as a result.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox, the Giants fined Beckham for his comments.

"So a lot of it has to do with the energy that we have, that we don't bring every single day," Beckham said in part during the interview, h/t Neil Best of Newsday. "And you know me, I'm a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don't it's going to be a problem for me. And just playing with some heart, like we just need to play with some heart."

He also went on to question why the team couldn't throw the ball longer downfield and again pointed to the lack of heart and energy.

"We're only 1-3. The year we went 11-5 [in 2016], we were 2-3. We ended up being 2-3 after five games. So you never know when you can go on a run. But It's just a matter of when we're going to go on a run. How come we can't throw the ball for more than 20 yards? How come we don't attempt or try to throw the ball for more than 20 yards?

"Those are questions that we have to figure out, but for now I would say it's our heart, it's our energy. It's what we bring when we line up before the game, all of that, that counts."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as much surprise Beckham was punished given how reportedly upset head coach Pat Shurmur was with his comments.

Glazer reported Shurmur was "absolutely livid" and had his receiver apologize to the team. For his part, Beckham told teammates it was the "wrong message" to send after the early-season struggles.

While he questioned the heart of the team, Beckham was specifically asked during the interview if there was a quarterback problem in New York and suggested Eli Manning isn't necessarily the best answer when it comes to beating defenses over the top, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

"Uhh, I don't know. I feel like ... He's not going to get out of the pocket," Beckham said. "We know Eli's not going to run it. Can he still throw it? Yeah. It's cool catching it shallow and trying to take it, but I want to go over the top of somebody."

Rapper Lil Wayne was sitting next to Beckham during the interview, and Manning just said "I don't watch Lil Wayne much" when asked to comment, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Giants are making headlines off the field while they struggle on it. They are 1-4 and in last place in the NFC East entering Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the offense is a middling 17th in the league in passing yards per game.

Manning has six touchdown throws and three interceptions as he looks to avoid throwing double-digit picks for the 14th year in a row.