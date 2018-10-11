Bernardo Silva's Goal Lifts Portugal Past Poland in UEFA Nations League Play

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

CHORZOW, POLAND - OCTOBER 11: Andre Silva of Portugal celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Nations League A group three match between Poland and Portugal at Silesian Stadium on October 11, 2018 in Chorzow, Poland. (Photo by Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Portugal edged past Poland 3-2 on the road in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, as the visitors claimed victory without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Krzysztof Piatek gave the hosts the perfect start with a finish after 18 minutes, but the Portuguese contingent turned the screw to wrestle control.

Andre Silva found the back of the net for the equaliser after 31 minutes, and Kamil Glik's own goal made it 2-1 to Portugal before half-time.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva had the away fans on their feet with a goal after 52 minutes, but the Poles fought back in the closing stages.

With 13 minutes remaining, Jakub Blaszczykowski made it 3-2 after sustained possession and pressure from the hosts.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

