Jameis Winston in 1st Buccaneers Hype Video Since Sexual Assault Allegation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was featured by himself in one of the team's promotional videos for the first time since serving a three-game suspension from the NFL for a violation of its personal-conduct policy.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com provided comments Winston, who allegedly groped a female Uber driver in 2016, made Thursday about his expected return to the starting lineup Sunday against the NFL South rival Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm thankful that I had the support of my teammates and the Bucs the entire time through the suspension," he said. "It's good that things are getting back to normal and we're able to move forward from there."

Here's a look at the video the Bucs posted Wednesday:

