Frenkie de Jong Says Rumours of Switch from Ajax to Barcelona Are 'Annoying'

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has said he is growing frustrated with reports linking him with a transfer from Ajax to Barcelona, but admitted he would like to play with Lionel Messi in the future.

The 21-year-old said the initial links to Barca were "fun," but he has been turned off by the constant speculation engulfing his burgeoning career.

Speaking to Elf Voetbal (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), De Jong said:

"In the beginning it was fun and I felt very flattered by the stories around Barcelona, but after a while the questions about it got annoying.

For the time being, I just stay with Ajax, at least another year and maybe two or three more years. I’m really enjoying myself here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.