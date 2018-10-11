Frenkie de Jong Says Rumours of Switch from Ajax to Barcelona Are 'Annoying'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 22018, image Ajax's Frankie de Jong heads the ball during a Group E Champions League soccer match between Ajax and AEK at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018, that PSG, Manchester City, Bayern München, Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona expressed their interest in de Jong after the Champions League match, and are now joined by Real Madrid and Manchester United. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has said he is growing frustrated with reports linking him with a transfer from Ajax to Barcelona, but admitted he would like to play with Lionel Messi in the future.

The 21-year-old said the initial links to Barca were "fun," but he has been turned off by the constant speculation engulfing his burgeoning career.

Speaking to Elf Voetbal (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), De Jong said:

"In the beginning it was fun and I felt very flattered by the stories around Barcelona, but after a while the questions about it got annoying.

For the time being, I just stay with Ajax, at least another year and maybe two or three more years. I’m really enjoying myself here."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Alcacer Can't Stop Scoring RN 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alcacer Can't Stop Scoring RN 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Red-Hot Alcacer Strikes for Spain vs. Wales 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Red-Hot Alcacer Strikes for Spain vs. Wales 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil's 1st Twitch Stream

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil's 1st Twitch Stream

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Man Utd Want Zlatan Back? 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Want Zlatan Back? 😱

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report