Inter Milan Director Says January Move for Luka Modric Would Be 'Impossible'

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has ruled out any chance of the club launching a January move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric after saying it would be an impossible manoeuvre.

Modric was fervently linked with the Nerazzurri after guiding Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, but Real managed to keep hold of their star playmaker after they'd already sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Ausilio was speaking at the book launch of Dr. Piero Volpi (h/t Calciomercato.com) and said: "Modric is impossible in January. We also look at the zero-parameters market and we know where to look, but the most important thing for the next market will be quality."

