Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Last year NFL teams playing on the road for a third week in a row won just three of seven games outright and played 3-4 against the spread. And that record would have been worse if not for New England's asterisk victory at Pittsburgh. The Ravens play their third straight road game when they take on the Titans in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as two-point favorites; the total was 42.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.7-19.9 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens started 3-1 this season but are trying to bounce back this week from a 12-9 overtime loss at Cleveland last week. Baltimore trailed the Browns 9-3 in the third quarter but forced OT on Justin Tucker's third field goal of the day with just under a minute to go. The Ravens eventually lost it on an ugly Cleveland field goal with two seconds left in extra time.

Baltimore nearly won the game late in regulation but Michael Crabtree let a Joe Flacco pass in the end zone get away from him.

On the afternoon, the Ravens produced 410 yards of offense and held a 25-20 edge in first downs. But they also threw an interception from the Cleveland 2-yard line, had a field goal blocked, lost a fumble inside their own territory, which cost them three points, had a long gain in overtime negated by a penalty and gave up a long third-down conversion that led to the deciding score.

The Ravens have out-gained four of their five opponents this season. At 3-2 overall Baltimore sits just a game back of first-place Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee won three games in a row into last week but lost on a field goal at the buzzer at Buffalo 13-12. The Titans trailed the Bills 10-6 into the fourth quarter but took a 12-10 lead with just under five minutes left. Tennessee then allowed Buffalo to drive 47 yards in the final four minutes to the game-deciding field goal.

The Titans played the Bills to a near-statistical push, but two fumbles lost inside their own territory and a dropped pass just outside the Bills' end zone basically cost them 14 points.

Two weeks ago the Titans upset defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia 26-23 in overtime; just before that they upset defending AFC South champion Jacksonville 9-6; and just before that they beat Houston 20-17.

At 3-2 overall Tennessee leads the AFC South by a tie-breaker over the Jaguars.

Smart betting pick

Tennessee beat Baltimore last year 23-20 but the Ravens actually out-gained the Titans that day 341-257. An early Flacco interception and a later fourth-down failure inside the Titans red zone cost Baltimore 10 points. More recently, Tennessee has been held without a touchdown two of its last three times out. Smart money here bets on the Ravens.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in eight of the Ravens' last 11 games vs the Titans.

The total has gone under in six of the Titans' last eight games at home vs teams with winning records.

The Ravens are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games on the road.

