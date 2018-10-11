WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Dealing with Back Injury, Severity Unknown

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is dealing with a back injury, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet on Thursday.

Satin added that he is unsure of the severity.

Banks hasn't wrestled a match since teaming with Bayley to defeat Dana Brooke and Ember Moon on the Sept. 3 edition of Raw.

The 26-year-old has been one of WWE's premier female performers since getting called up to the main roster from NXT in 2015. Banks held the NXT Women's Championship once, and she is already a four-time Raw Women's champion.

Despite that, The Boss has often been on the receiving end of start-and-stop pushes and hasn't always been utilized to her greatest potential.

For example, her relationship with Bayley went from a friendship to a rivalry and then back to a friendship. Neither Banks nor Bayley turned heel as anticipated, and there has yet to be any payoff to the storyline.

Provided the injury isn't serious, Banks could benefit by making a big return with plenty of fanfare, but she won't want to miss WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, which is set to take place Oct. 28.

Given Banks' significant role in the WWE women's revolution, she undoubtedly deserves a featured spot on the card.

