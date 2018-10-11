Report: Manchester United Rumoured to Want Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be ready for a dramatic return to Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho considering a loan move for the L.A. Galaxy striker.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC reported the mercurial Swede could sign a short-term deal to play at Old Trafford.

Mourinho needs some added quality and veteran leadership in his squad to help him steady the ship in the Premier League and Europe after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

Ogden wrote:

"The true worth of Ibrahimovic to the under-pressure Mourinho would be the Swede's influence in the dressing room."

"To some at United, it is not a coincidence that disharmony within the squad has become an issue since Ibrahimovic moved away."

