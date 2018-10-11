Report: Manchester United Rumoured to Want Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Los Angeles FC at the StubHub Center on August 24, 2018 in Carson, California. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be ready for a dramatic return to Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho considering a loan move for the L.A. Galaxy striker.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC reported the mercurial Swede could sign a short-term deal to play at Old Trafford.

Mourinho needs some added quality and veteran leadership in his squad to help him steady the ship in the Premier League and Europe after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

Ogden wrote: 

"The true worth of Ibrahimovic to the under-pressure Mourinho would be the Swede's influence in the dressing room."

"To some at United, it is not a coincidence that disharmony within the squad has become an issue since Ibrahimovic moved away."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Madrid Sue Newspaper Over Ronaldo Report

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Sue Newspaper Over Ronaldo Report

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Lewandowski: I Rejected Offers to Leave Bayern

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski: I Rejected Offers to Leave Bayern

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Hazard: I Won't Leave in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard: I Won't Leave in January

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Fans Want Suddenly-Available Jardim to Replace Mourinho

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Fans Want Suddenly-Available Jardim to Replace Mourinho

    via men