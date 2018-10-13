Netherlands vs. Germany: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The Netherlands will play host to Germany in Amsterdam on Saturday as both teams seek their maiden wins in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

Two of European football's heavyweights will collide at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where Germany will have their chance to move to the top of Group A1, while the Netherlands will be happy just to get their first points.

Group leaders France fought to a stalemate in Germany in their Nations League before beating the Dutch 2-1 last month, but Die Mannschaft can knock Les Bleus off their perch with a big enough win in Amsterdam.

Ronald Koeman is still hoping to restore the Oranje to their former lustre, but two wins in their last six matches suggests the project is a work in progress. That being said, Germany have only one win in their last three and have failed to score in two of those outings.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's showdown in the Dutch capital, complete with live-stream information and the latest odds.

Date: Saturday, October 13

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Mix (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Preview

The Netherlands have struggled against Germany when they have crossed paths over the past decade or so, failing to beat their border rivals in any of their last five meetings, dating back to 2004.

Since then, Germany have beaten the Dutch twice and drawn on three occasions, although the all-time record between these two powerhouses reads a little more closely, per DW Sports:

It was only last Tuesday that Eredevisie giants Ajax travelled to Bavaria and stripped a point off Bayern Munich against the odds in their UEFA Champions League duel, drawing 1-1 and arguably unlucky not to take three points.

Koeman has sought to use that underdog's result as motivation for his men ahead of their home visit, per Goal's Jamie Smith:

"We have to respect the opponents but we also have to believe in ourselves.

"We are not so bad and the others aren't so good.

"We have to believe in our qualities, just like Ajax in the Champions League against Bayern.

"If you have the feeling you can compete with them slowly the confidence grows. The Dutch national team is in the same process right now."

It's encouraging to see the Dutch coach insist upon maintaining the Netherlands' fascination with young, emerging talents despite the pressure on his shoulders, per Dutch football writer Michael Bell:

While the Netherlands will have some new faces among the squad, Germany are still missing a familiar one in Mesut Ozil, whose international retirement continues following his accusations of racism in the DFB (German football association), per BBC Sport.

The team would undoubtedly be better off in regards to talent selection were Ozil present, and Los recently expressed his disappointment to have lost the Arsenal playmaker, via Goal:

Nevertheless, Germany look like deserved favourites in Amsterdam, with results under Low seemingly on the up in the aftermath of their disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup.