USA vs. Jamaica Women's Soccer: Start Time, Live Stream and Predictions

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The United States can book their spot at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup if they beat Jamaica in the semi-finals of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship on Sunday.

Defeat will not prove terminal for either side as the top three in the eight-team tournament are guaranteed a spot at France 2019.

But the prospect of having to play a tension-fuelled third place play-off against either Panama or Canada is not an attractive one.

Not only will victory on Sunday at the Toyota Stadium in Texas ensure the winner a World Cup spot but also a place in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final.

Here are all the details for the intriguing clash:

Date: Sunday, October 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Monday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (U.S.)

The CONCACAF Women's Championship has been played nine times before and the United States women's national team has won it on seven occasions.

After a group stage in which they beat Panama, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago by an aggregate score of 18-0, Jill Ellis' side are well on track for another triumph.

Jamaica finished second in Group B thanks to a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica and 9-0 win against Cuba, but they were defeated 2-0 by Canada.

The Caribbean side are huge underdogs for Sunday's clash.

The USWNT are the No. 1 ranked side on the planet, and with good reason. Their squad is packed with quality throughout.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Kelley O'Hara and Christen Press boast over 1000 caps between them and continue to play crucial roles for the U.S. side.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the likes of Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle, Abby Dahlkemper, Hailie Mace and Emily Sonnett represent an exciting new generation of stars who are likely to continue U.S. dominance into the next decade.

Jamaica have nothing like the same talent pool to draw upon.

They are the No. 64 ranked side in the world and have been soundly beaten in their two previous meetings with the U.S.

Ellis' side have not lost a match since July last year—a 24-game unbeaten run that includes 21 wins.

Jamaica had won five on the bounce before losing to Canada.

But they are very unlikely to be able to go toe-to-toe with the U.S., and it may simply be a case of damage limitation as Jamaica look to the third place play-off as their chance to claim a World Cup spot.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Jamaica