Juventus Reportedly Step Up Aaron Ramsey Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on October 7, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly planning to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires at the end of the 2018-19 season. 

According to the Daily Mail's Steve Stammers, Liverpool and Chelsea are also eager to sign the Welshman, but because Juve are an overseas club they can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Ramsey from January.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

