LeBron James Sinks Ridiculous Spinning Layup vs. Warriors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It might only be the preseason, but LeBron James is once again stepping up against the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers star showcased his strength on an incredible finish in Wednesday's game at T-Moble Arena, completing the layup while being fouled:

Kevon Looney tried grabbing James after getting beat off the dribble, but he couldn't hold him down enough to prevent the and-1 attempt.

LeBron averaged 34.0 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game during last season's NBA Finals against the Warriors. Even with a new team in an exhibition game, he is apparently just as focused on succeeding against the best team in the league.