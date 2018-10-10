LeBron James Sinks Ridiculous Spinning Layup vs. Warriors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV- OCTOBER 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors defends against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a pre-season game on October 10, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It might only be the preseason, but LeBron James is once again stepping up against the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers star showcased his strength on an incredible finish in Wednesday's game at T-Moble Arena, completing the layup while being fouled:

Kevon Looney tried grabbing James after getting beat off the dribble, but he couldn't hold him down enough to prevent the and-1 attempt.

LeBron averaged 34.0 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game during last season's NBA Finals against the Warriors. Even with a new team in an exhibition game, he is apparently just as focused on succeeding against the best team in the league.

