7 Embarrassing Moments WWE, Vince McMahon Want Fans to ForgetOctober 11, 2018
7 Embarrassing Moments WWE, Vince McMahon Want Fans to Forget
The history of WWE is filled with countless unforgettable moments, but unfortunately for the company, many of them are memorable for the wrong reasons.
Pro wrestlers are usually willing to put themselves in unflattering situations for the sake of entertaining the fans. It's a basic part of the job description.
However, some moments are embarrassing because of how they make the company look. WWE is a publicly traded entertainment company, so it has to worry about its image.
Vince McMahon himself has been involved in some of the company's more cringe-worthy moments both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.
The article will look back at 7 embarrassing moments WWE and McMahon would love for us to forget.
Katie Vick
One of the worst WWE storylines to ever take place will likely be pushed under the rug when it comes time to induct Triple H or Kane into the WWE Hall of Fame.
It all happened back in 2002. Kane and Trips were engaged in a feud over the WWE title when The Game claimed Kane had a girlfriend named Katie Vick who had died years earlier.
To make things even worse, Triple H said The Big Red Machine had sex with her corpse before showing a video of himself dressed as Kane while pretending to make love to a dummy.
The crazy thing is this story had to go through several people before being approved by McMahon, and somehow, nobody questioned it along the way.
Triple H Drugged Stephanie McMahon
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the public faces of WWE, especially when it comes to corporate matters, but their relationship didn't have the most romantic start.
Stephanie was all set to marry Test in 1999 when The Game showed up and ruined the ceremony by showing a tape of he and Steph getting married at a drive-thru wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
While it was later revealed to be part of their grand plan, at the time, Trips claimed he had drugged her in order to get her in the car.
There is no way around this one. The idea of drugging a woman in order to get her to do anything is reprehensible.
WWE talks about how it gives women all of these great opportunities today, but the company used to treat female performers as little more than props.
Trish Stratus Barks Like a Dog
Speaking of WWE treating women horribly, there was once a time when Trish Stratus was forced to bark like a dog after stripping off most of her clothes.
To make things worse, the crowd popped when McMahon told her to take off all her clothes in order to embarrass her, and Paul Heyman cheered from the commentary table the whole time.
Some might try to justify moments like this as edgy segments from the Attitude Era meant to generate hear for villains like Vince, but that is no excuse.
It has always been wrong to treat women this way, but WWE didn't care as long as millions of people were tuning into Raw every week.
Stratus is a legend who has earned the respect of fans around the world by being a great wrestler. She deserved better than this.
Fake Diesel and Razor Ramon
Sometimes things happen that are out of WWE's control, but other times, WWE is entirely to blame for its own problems.
Take the fake Diesel and Razor Ramon for example. This was quite possibly the pettiest response Vince has ever had to a Superstar leaving the company.
When Kevin Nash and Scott Hall jumped ship to WCW, their characters were still owned by WWE. Instead of letting them fade away, WWE chose to put two other guys in the roles of Diesel and Razor.
The experiment was a massive failure and led to the company being mocked by fans for years. Thankfully, Kane has done enough since pretending to be Diesel for most fans to forget it was even him.
WWE likes to make fun of itself sometimes, but this segment isn't even on its YouTube page, so you know Vince wants to erase it from memory.
Jeremy Piven Is Banned from SummerFest
Celebrity guests have been around in WWE for decades. You can always tell when they are a real fan and when they are just there to promote something.
Jeremy Piven is a prime example of someone who clearly didn't watch the product when he showed up on Raw to promote his film, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard.
He was in the ring with The Miz for a segment when he referred to SummerSlam as "Summer Fest." It was a small mistake, but its one the fans wouldn't let him forget.
To his credit, Piven did perform a spot with John Cena later in the evening that saw him leap off the top rope into Cena's arms, so he was willing to take a few risks for the sake of entertaining the crowd.
Ric Flair Forces Himself on Becky Lynch
Even during the Women's Revolution, WWE's female performers have been forced to take part in some questionable moments.
During the 2016 Royal Rumble in a match against Charlotte, Becky Lynch was forcibly kissed by Ric Flair in an attempt to distract her.
The Lass Kicker slapped him across the face to get revenge, but the moment still caught the attention of many fans who felt WWE crossed a line by having a man force himself on a woman.
Lavar Ball
What can be said about Laval Ball that hasn't already been said by a million sports reporters and writers?
The man who once claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of basketball appeared on an episode of WWE Raw at the height of his game.
His sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, were there with him during a segment on MizTV. When things started to get heated between the elder ball and the A-Lister, LaMelo got a little too excited and uttered a few racial slurs into the live mic.
Vince likely had a fit backstage as he watched the segment since he sent Dean Ambrose out to distract the crowd. The Balls were removed from ringside and haven't been invited back since.
What embarrassing moment from WWE history stands out to you the most?