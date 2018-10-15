What to Make of Best and Worst NBA Rookie Preseasons

1 of 10

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Stats through five preseason games: 18.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 BPG, 61.4 percent FG, 77.8 percent FT

Initial reaction: It's legitimate

Deandre Ayton leads all rookies in scoring and rebounds with No. 1 overall-caliber numbers. And none of it seems fluky.

He'll continue to earn himself easy baskets with his combination of strength and length but also with his ability to quickly slip/roll toward the rim off screens. His offensive efficiency and rebounding numbers appear to be legitimate and likely to hold for years to come.

The question is whether his accuracy has been for real after he shot 37.5 percent on jumpers at Arizona, per Synergy Sports. Ayton emerges as a 20 point-per-game weapon if he becomes reliable in that 15-20 foot range, given how tough it is to contest his high release.

So far this preseason, he's drilling his attempts from the elbows and short corners, looking fluid, confident and unguardable when rising to fire. He might go through some rookie cold streaks, but his shot-making thus far has been convincing.

It's too early to tell how effective he'll be defensively, but so far, there hasn't been any need to sound the alarms. The 7'1", 250-pound center already appears to be disruptive inside in rim protection without the experience to build awareness.

Overall, the top pick looks as advertised, particularly offensively, and the Phoenix Suns should feel good about their chances of having the NBA's next All-Star center.