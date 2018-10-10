Report: Anthony Martial Goal Against Newcastle Cost Manchester United £8.7m

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Anthony Martial's outstanding strike against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Oct. 6 cost Manchester United £8.7 million, according to Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News.

The goal was the equaliser in a tense match, as the Red Devils fought back from 2-0 down at home to win 3-2 against the Magpies in the Premier League

However, the effort triggered a clause in the France international's contract, as he scored his 25th Premier League goal since joining from Monaco in 2015.

Corless reported the tidy finish gave Monaco a huge windfall, forcing United to pay the French team an additional €10 million (£8.7 million).

Martial hasn't been granted much starting action for United in the past 12 months, and his lack of minutes saw him dropped from France's squad before they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The goal clause might go some way to explaining why Martial was forced to enter matches from the bench in 16 games in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last term, making only three starts in the English top-flight during the current season.

However, Martial's form has been inconsistent in the past year, and he clearly fell out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

According to French outlet RMC (h/t Metro), Mourinho was told to retain Martial by United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, causing further divisions at Old Trafford. Woodward reportedly blocked any attempts for clubs to bid for the attacker, making the Special One back down.

Martial remains a popular figure with the Stretford End, and United's huge band of home and away supporters regularly sing his name.

His chant remains one of the most popular at the Theatre of Dreams, and he is the preferred choice over Alexis Sanchez to play on the left for many United fans.