Allen Hurns Criticizes 3rd-Down Pass Call in Cowboys' Loss to Texans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, but wide receiver Allen Hurns blames at least one of them on the coaching staff.

The Cowboys ran deep curls against two-man coverage on the third-quarter interception, which Hurns told ESPN's Josina Anderson is "the worst play call that you would make," via Todd Archer of ESPN.

"I didn't question," Hurns said of the third-down call. "Everyone knows that's not a good play call versus two-man. So what's unfortunate for us is that was their only snap in two-man."

The two-man coverage keeps both safeties deep in a zone, while the cornerbacks are able to play close to the receiver. A curl could fool corners trying to prevent a deep pass in single coverage, but the safety help allows them to be more aggressive.

Prescott targeted Deonte Thompson on the play and ended up throwing an interception to Justin Reid.

While Hurns said his criticism of the play call wasn't a shot at the quarterback, he didn't provide glowing praise of the offensive strategy.

"I feel like it goes well sometimes. Of course from a receiver standpoint you want more opportunities but you can't control that. As far as for us, you always say control what we can but as far as some plays we all have to do a good job of just executing and sometimes it's where we're not put in the best positions. But that's part of football."

The 26-year-old wideout is in his first year with the Cowboys after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he has just eight catches for 84 yards in five games.

Meanwhile, Dallas ranks 30th in total points per game and 28th in offensive yards per contest, which means something isn't working for the 2-3 squad.