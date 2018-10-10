Report: Real Madrid Could Reject Eden Hazard in Favour of Christian Eriksen

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen their primary target, as they consider alternatives to Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Cadena Cope (h/t Joe Coleman of TalkSport) reported Los Blancos view the Denmark international as a more suitable purchase, with Barcelona also interested in the Spurs wizard. The reigning UEFA Champions League holders could make their move for Eriksen next summer, as they revamp their squad with a fresh acquisition of Galactico players.

Hazard has consistently been linked with a move to the Spanish capital but could opt to remain with the Blues under a fresh deal.

