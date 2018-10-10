Report: Real Madrid Could Reject Eden Hazard in Favour of Christian Eriksen

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro Stadium on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen their primary target, as they consider alternatives to Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Cadena Cope (h/t Joe Coleman of TalkSport) reported Los Blancos view the Denmark international as a more suitable purchase, with Barcelona also interested in the Spurs wizard. The reigning UEFA Champions League holders could make their move for Eriksen next summer, as they revamp their squad with a fresh acquisition of Galactico players.

Hazard has consistently been linked with a move to the Spanish capital but could opt to remain with the Blues under a fresh deal.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo's Lawyer Says Assault Evidence Faked

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Ronaldo's Lawyer Says Assault Evidence Faked

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba: You Don't Have to Be Captain to Speak 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba: You Don't Have to Be Captain to Speak 👀

    via Mail Online

    France Chief Says Benzema's France Career Is 'finished'

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    France Chief Says Benzema's France Career Is 'finished'

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Mbappe, Lacazette Lead FIFA 19's Team of the Week

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Mbappe, Lacazette Lead FIFA 19's Team of the Week

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report