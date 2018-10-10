Report: Mike Tomlin Fined $25K for Ripping Refs After Falcons vs. Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will reportedly be fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating following last week's 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the fine was levied after Tomlin called the officiating "a joke" and added: "We've got to get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We've got to get them correct. So, I'm pissed."

After speaking with NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent on Monday, Tomlin said he didn't expect to be fined.

Tomlin's dismay could have been due to a questionable roughing-the-passer call against Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt.

Despite his frustration, Tomlin enters Week 6 on a high note since his Steelers are back to .500 at 2-2-1 by virtue of their blowout win over Atlanta.

Although Pittsburgh is still trying to hit its stride, the offense finally got going with a season-high 41 points against the Falcons.

The Steelers will look to get over .500 and back in the AFC North race Sunday when they face the 4-1 Cincinnati Bengals in what promises to be a tough road game.