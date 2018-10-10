Texans QB Deshaun Watson 'For Sure' Will Play vs. Bills Despite Chest Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson insists he will be on the field for Sunday's contest against the Buffalo Bills.

"For sure," he told reporters when asked if he will play against the AFC East opponent in Week 6.

This comes after Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted Watson was "day to day" with a chest injury he suffered in a Week 5 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I feel good. I feel great," Watson said in his Wednesday press conference. He added: "I've been sore plenty of times. That's part of the game."

Despite dealing with the setback, Watson threw for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys. He added 40 yards on the ground while throwing for more than 300 for the fourth straight contest.

Houston has won two straight games after starting the season 0-3, and losing Watson for any time would significantly hinder the team's progress. The Texans are just a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South and have a date with Jacksonville following the matchup with the 2-3 Bills.

The Clemson product has the chance to continue his individual momentum against a Buffalo defense that is a middling 17th in the league in points allowed per game.

The Texans would likely turn to Brandon Weeden under center if Watson was sidelined, although the veteran hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since 2015.