Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Miami owns a three-game winning streak in the rivalry with Virginia but the Cavaliers are the ones making money, going 4-1 against the spread over the last five meetings, pulling one upset, keeping a couple other games close. Who's the smart bet for this ACC Coastal Division clash Saturday night in Charlottesville?

College football point spread: The Hurricanes opened as 7.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.0-18.6 Hurricanes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Miami Hurricanes can cover the spread

The Hurricanes carry a five-game winning streak into this week, following their crazy 28-27 come-from-behind victory over Florida State last week. Miami, coming off a nine-day layoff, trailed 7-0 out of the gate, 20-7 at halftime and 27-7 early in the third quarter. But the Hurricanes then turned two takeaways into 14 quick points, and a few moments later quarterback N'Kosi Perry teamed with Brevin Jordan for a 41-yard score and the lead.

The Miami defense then forced two punts, and the offense ran the last four minutes off the clock to secure the win.

On the afternoon the Hurricanes only produced 306 yards of offense, but held FSU to just 200. Miami also held a 20-14 edge in first downs and a 35/25 edge in time of possession. The Hurricanes have now out-gained all six opponents this season, and out-rushed five of them.

Why the Virginia Cavaliers can cover the spread

UVA carried a two-game winning streak into its most recent outing but fell at still-undefeated North Carolina State 35-21 two weeks ago. The Cavs then had last week off.

Virginia led the Wolfpack 7-3 after one quarter but gave up the next 24 points of the game. The Cavaliers then pulled within two scores twice in the fourth quarter but could get no closer and came up one score short of pushing the spread as seven-point dogs.

An early interception and a fourth-down failure basically cost Virginia 13 points. Near the end the Cavs recovered an onside kick and reached the North Carolina State seven-yard line, but an interception killed hopes of that push.

Three weeks ago Virginia opened its ACC slate with a 27-3 victory over Louisville.

Smart betting pick

Last year Miami won this matchup 44-28, but that score is misleading. The Hurricanes actually trailed the Cavaliers 28-21 in the third quarter before scoring the last 23 points of the game. Virginia out-gained Miami that day by 80 yards and easily covered the spread as a 20-point dog. And basically, not all that much has changed for these teams since then. Miami may win this one outright, too, but smart money takes the Cavs and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Miami's last four games vs Virginia.

Virginia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in six of Virginia's last eight games at home vs teams with winning records.

