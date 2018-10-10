Anderlecht, Brugge Among Belgian Clubs Investigated for Match-Fixing, Fraud

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Anderlecht and Club Brugge are among the teams being investigated by police for fraud, as the Belgian league came under scrutiny on Wednesday.

BBC News reported a number of top sides from the country have been raided in an investigation, with a huge operation under way to uncover criminal activity in Belgium.

Brugge coach Ivan Leko has been taken in for questioning, as has agent Mogi Bayat, with details emerging of potential match-fixing.

Per the BBC, raids were carried out in unison across Europe, with buildings in France, Luxemburg and Cyprus targeted along with locations in Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia.

The Associated Press quoted an investigator's statement revealing more about the raids, explaining "agents, referees, a former lawyer, an accounting office, jewellers (and) journalists" had been approached by police. The year-long investigation reportedly turned up evidence of "suspect financial operations" and "possible influencing of games" by agents.



The statement said investigators are exploring "activities relating to a criminal organisation, money laundering and private corruption," adding football agents "would have schemed to hide" financial indiscretions.

The scandal has rocked Belgian football at a time when the national team is at the peak of its powers.

Belgium are joint-top of FIFA's current world rankings with France, and their team contains a host of superstars plying their trade in Europe's top leagues.