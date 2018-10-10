Sean McDermott on LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: 'We Get Calls All the Time'

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott commented Wednesday on rumored trade talks surrounding running back LeSean McCoy.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McDermott said, "We get calls all the time," when asked about McCoy potentially getting dealt.

On Tuesday, Josh Reed of WIVB Buffalo reported that the Philadelphia Eagles reached out to the Bills to inquire about Shady's availability.

The Eagles are in need of some backfield help after starting running back Jay Ajayi suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week.

McCoy spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles before they traded him to Buffalo in 2015.

The 30-year-old veteran is a six-time Pro Bowler who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three full seasons with the Bills.

This season has been a struggle so far, however, as McCoy has rushed for 170 yards on 45 carries (3.8 yards per carry) and caught 10 passes for 64 yards in four games. He also has yet to score a touchdown.

McCoy was a key factor in the Bills returning to the playoffs last season for the first time since 1999.

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games and finished with 1,138 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with 59 grabs for 448 yards and two more scores.

McCoy only averaged 4.0 yards per carry, though, after recording 5.4 yards per tote the previous season.

Beyond this season, McCoy has one more year remaining on his contract at a base salary of $6.175 million and salary cap hit of $9.05 million, per Spotrac.

While McCoy is undoubtedly Buffalo's top offensive weapon, trading him would clear significant cap space and allow the Bills to acquire some future assets in the form of draft picks.

Although the Bills have the same record as the Eagles at 2-3, they have overachieved and are clearly in the midst of a rebuild behind rookie quarterback Josh Allen and a talented defense.

If Buffalo can find a way to squeeze a third-round pick or better out of the Eagles or another team in exchange for McCoy, it is a deal worth making since Shady's time with the Bills is likely running short anyway.