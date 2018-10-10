Milan Skriniar Comments on Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has acknowledged the rumours linking him with a switch to Manchester United, but he has been unable to confirm the Red Devils' reported interest.

Speaking to Sport.sk (h/t Metro), the centre-back has said he will not allow reports of a potential January bid from United coach Jose Mourinho affect his game in Serie A:

"Yes, but I don't know if it's true. Personally, I don't know, as the transfer window has just shut, so it's hard for me to say anything.

"There was some noise in the summer, but nothing happened, so I'm not letting it bother me."

