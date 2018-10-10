Milan Skriniar Comments on Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 3: Milan Skriniar of Internazionale during the UEFA Champions League match between PSV v Internazionale at the Philips Stadium on October 3, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Edwin van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has acknowledged the rumours linking him with a switch to Manchester United, but he has been unable to confirm the Red Devils' reported interest.

Speaking to Sport.sk (h/t Metro), the centre-back has said he will not allow reports of a potential January bid from United coach Jose Mourinho affect his game in Serie A:

"Yes, but I don't know if it's true. Personally, I don't know, as the transfer window has just shut, so it's hard for me to say anything.

"There was some noise in the summer, but nothing happened, so I'm not letting it bother me."

                               

